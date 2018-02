Feb 14 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings Ltd:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, RICHARD UMBERS, HAS TODAY STEPPED DOWN FROM HIS ROLE

* ‍GARRY HOUNSELL HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* GARRY HOUNSELL'S APPOINTMENT TO TAKE EFFECT FROM 14 FEB 2018, WILL CONTINUE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN UNTIL APPOINTMENT OF NEW CEO & MD ​