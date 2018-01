BRIEF-Mylan And Biocon Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For Semglee, Biosimilar Insulin Glargine

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* MYLAN AND BIOCON RECEIVE POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR SEMGLEE™, BIOSIMILAR INSULIN GLARGINE

* MYLAN NV - CHMP POSITIVE OPINION WILL BE CONSIDERED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

* MYLAN NV - EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION ON APPROVAL IS EXPECTED IN APRIL

* MYLAN NV - EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION ON APPROVAL IS EXPECTED IN APRIL

* MYLAN - IN ADDITION TO EUROPEAN SUBMISSION, MARKETING APPLICATIONS FOR SEMGLEE BEEN SUBMITTED IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, U.S. & PLANNED FOR KEY EMERGING MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: