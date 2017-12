Dec 29 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN ADDS TO U.S. WOMEN‘S HEALTHCARE PORTFOLIO WITH FDA APPROVAL OF FIRST GENERIC FOR ESTRACE® CREAM

* MYLAN NV- ANNOUNCED U.S. LAUNCH OF ESTRADIOL VAGINAL CREAM USP, 0.01%, FIRST GENERIC VERSION OF ALLERGAN‘S ESTRACE CREAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: