Feb 20 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN RECEIVES TENTATIVE APPROVAL FOR COMBINATION HIV TREATMENT DTG/FTC/TAF UNDER FDA‘S PEPFAR PROGRAM

* MYLAN NV - ‍ ANTIRETROVIRAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES AS A FIRST-LINE REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE BEING TREATED FOR HIV/AIDS​