BRIEF-Mylan reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv
* Mylan reports third quarter 2017 results and updates 2017 guidance
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.45 to $4.70
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.10
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $11.75 billion to $12.5 billion
* Q3 revenue $2.99 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.09 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mylan NV - Qtrly U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share of $0.16
* Mylan - Primarily due to launch of generic Copaxone, co is increasing midpoint of 2017 adjusted EPS guidance & total revenue range by increasing low end of ranges
* Mylan NV - Sales of EpiPen auto-injector in North America segment declined in current quarter by $245.1 million
* Mylan- EpiPen auto-injector sales in North America fell in current quarter from higher governmental rebates from $465 million settlement with U.S. DoJ, among others
* Mylan NV says "remain confident" in 2018 target of at least $5.40 in adjusted EPS