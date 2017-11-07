FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mylan says received civil investigative demand from AG of state of Missouri
Sections
Featured
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
November 7, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Mylan says received civil investigative demand from AG of state of Missouri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* Says on Aug 29, 2017 received civil investigative demand from attorney general of state of Missouri - SEC Filing‍​

* Says civil investigative demand seeks information relating to opioids manufactured, marketed or sold by co from Jan 1, 2010 to present related subject matter

* Says on October 10, co, Meda Pharmaceuticals got notice CMA was opening investigation for possible infringement of Competition Act 1998, article 101 of TFEU

* Says notice regarding CMA investigation was in respect to alleged agreements related to Nefopam, a product from Meda’s portfolio

* Says on October 16, CMA issued notice under section 26 of Competition Act 1998 to co, Meda Pharma to provide specified information, specified documents Source text: bit.ly/2zjRrtJ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.