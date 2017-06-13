FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mylan says Teva's expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders
June 13, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan says Teva's expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* Mylan's letter to shareholders dated june 12 says Teva’s expression of interest was simply not right for Mylan and its stakeholders

* Mylan - despite Mylan’s leadership team having much to gain financially from potential transaction, Teva approach was not right for co

* Mylan - long-term implications of potential transaction with Teva were inconsistent with Mylan’s commitment to shareholders and other stakeholders

* Mylan says its offer to acquire Perrigo came before Teva’s expression of interest in Mylan

* Mylan says it pursued Perrigo as a strategic decision, not a tactical one to prevent a Teva takeover

* Mylan says it "does not control the “stichting” which reviewed the Teva overture "

* Mylan says the mylan stichting does not empower Mylan's board to block any transaction

* Mylan - Robert Coury "has been integral to the success of Mylan and he will continue to provide strategic leadership for the next five years"

* Mylan - since august 2016 nearly 90% of consumers who received an epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic had an out-of-pocket cost of less than $100

* Mylan also says more than 80% consumers, who received epipen auto-injector or its authorized generic, are paying less than $50

* Mylan says uninsured patients earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level may receive an epipen auto-injector at no cost Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

