BRIEF-Mylan To Introduce Two New Cost-Saving HIV Combination Treatments In The U.S.

March 2 (Reuters) - Mylan Nv:

* MYLAN TO INTRODUCE TWO NEW COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION TREATMENTS IN THE U.S.

* MYLAN NV - WILL LAUNCH TWO NEW HIV TREATMENTS, SYMFI LO AND CIMDUO, WHICH WERE APPROVED IN FEBRUARY BY U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* MYLAN NV - ANTICIPATES INTRODUCING SYMFI LO IN COMING WEEKS AND CIMDUO IN Q2 THIS YEAR

* MYLAN NV - SYMFI LO’S LIST PRICE WILL BE DISCOUNTED“SIGNIFICANTLY” FROM WHOLESALE ACQUISITION COST OF ANY OTHER STR ON U.S. MARKET

* MYLAN - CIMDUO’S LIST PRICE WILL LIKEWISE BE AT“A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT” TO ANY OTHER TENOFOVIR-BASED DOUBLE COMBINATION PRODUCT ON THE U.S. MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)