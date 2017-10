Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mynaric Ag

* Says ‍has set issue price for its shares at 54.00 euros per share​

* Says ‍price was therefore at upper end of price range between 45.00 and 54.00 euros per share​

* Says ‍placement volume including green-shoe option therefore totals around 27.3 million euros​

* Says ‍shares of mynaric ag are expected to be traded in scale segment of frankfurt stock exchange from 30 october 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)