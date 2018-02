BRIEF-MYOB Group Says FY ‍Profit Attributable Up 16.33% To $60.7 Million​

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Myob Group Ltd:

* ‍FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 12.44% TO $416.5 MILLION

* FINAL 2017 DIVIDEND PER SECURITY DECLARED 5.75 CENTS PER SECURITY

* FY ‍PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE UP 16.33 % TO $60.7 MILLION​

* EXPECT TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS (INCLUDING ACCELERATING PLATFORM DEVELOPMENT) BETWEEN $15 MILLION TO $20 MILLION IN FY18

* EXPECTS FY18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO REMAIN IN 8-10 PERCENT RANGE AND EBITDA MARGINS OF 43-45 PCT‍​

* EXPECTS FY18 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT INVESTMENT TO BE ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE