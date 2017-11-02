BRIEF-MyoKardia Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.42

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc
* MyoKardia Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results and operational progress
* Q3 loss per share $0.42
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MyoKardia Inc - collaboration and license revenue was $5.6 million during three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $3.6 million
* MyoKardia Inc - expects cash, cash equivalents, among others, to enable funding anticipated operating expenses and capex requirements at least into 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: