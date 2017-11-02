FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MyoKardia Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.42
Sections
Featured
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
politics
May replaces defence minister in growing harassment scandal
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
uk
Commentary: Northern Ireland crisis risks UK unity
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
israel
A century on, Balfour Declaration stirs celebration and mourning in Middle East
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 2, 2017 / 8:50 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-MyoKardia Inc reports Q3 loss per share $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - MyoKardia Inc

* MyoKardia Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results and operational progress

* Q3 loss per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MyoKardia Inc - ‍collaboration and license revenue was $5.6 million during three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with $3.6 million​

* MyoKardia Inc - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents, among others, to enable funding anticipated operating expenses and capex requirements at least into 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.