Nov 3 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc

* Myomo Inc - ‍announced that its application for a canadian medical device license has been approved by Health Canada​

* Myomo Inc - ‍Myomo and its distribution partner, Ottobock, are now entering canadian market for commercial sale of Myopro Myolelectric Arm Orthosis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)