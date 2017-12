Nov 30 (Reuters) - Myomo Inc:

* MYOMO, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING

* MYOMO - PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 4,175,000 SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK AND ACCOMPANYING WARRANTS TO PURCHASE 4,175,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK​

* MYOMO - ‍EACH SHARE OF COMMON STOCK IS BEING SOLD TOGETHER WITH ONE WARRANT TO PURCHASE ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AT $2.40 PER SHARE

* MYOMO - ‍WARRANTS HAVE AN EXERCISE PRICE OF $2.95 PER SHARE, ARE IMMEDIATELY EXERCISABLE AND WILL EXPIRE ON DECEMBER 4, 2022​