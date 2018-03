March 7 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MILLION

* Q4 INCOME TAX BENEFIT WAS PRIMARILY DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT THAT RESULTED IN A $7.8 MILLION TAX BENEFIT FOR Q4

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $373.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S