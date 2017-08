July 27 (Reuters) - MYRIAD GROUP AG:

* MYRIAD GROUP AG ANNOUNCES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 24 AUGUST 2017, TO APPROVE CAPITAL INCREASE AND NOMINATION OF NEW DIRECTOR

* ‍TO PROPOSE CAPITAL INCREASED FROM CHF 11.2 MILLION TO A MAXIMUM OF CHF 15 MILLION

* CAPITAL INCREASE BY ISSUING A MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF 37.4 MILLION SHARES, NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.10 EACH, ISSUE PRICE OF CHF 0.50 EACH