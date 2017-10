Sept 26 (Reuters) - MYSALE GROUP PLC:

* FY UNDERLYING BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED 500% TO 2.5 CENTS

* FY GROUP REVENUE GREW 6% TO A$268 MILLION

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED 226% TO A$3.3 MILLION