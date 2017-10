Sept 28 (Reuters) - MYTASTE AB

* RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS OF ABOUT SEK 18 MILLION

* IF ALL WARRANTS ARE EXERCISED, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONAL PROCEEDS OF SEK 7.7 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER UNIT IS SEK 16.40, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO SEK 4.10 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM OCTOBER 9 TO OCTOBER 23, 2017