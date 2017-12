Dec 20 (Reuters) - Myungmoon Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 500,000 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders

* Says it will issue 0.0209217775 new shares as bonus shares to the shareholders of record on Jan. 4, 2018

* Says the listing date is Jan. 24, 2018

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jAaJZV

