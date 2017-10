Oct 24 (Reuters) - N E M INSURANCE PLC:

* FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017, NET PREMIUMS INCOME AT 6.37 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 6.14 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPT 2017, PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 2.00 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 1.48 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​ Link to press release: bit.ly/2h5uHTL Further company coverage: