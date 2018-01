Jan 16 (Reuters) - BLIRT SA:

* N50 CYPRUS LTD INCREASES ITS STAKE IN CO TO 66.46% FROM 51.24% FOLLOWING CO‘S SHARE CAPITAL RAISE

* N50 CYPRUS IS AFFILIATED WITH MARIAN POPINIGIS AND TOGETHER THEY HOLD NOW 88.90% STAKE IN CO