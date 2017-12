Dec 1 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd:

* NABORS AND SAUDI ARAMCO COMMENCE JOINT VENTURE OPERATIONS

* NABORS INDUSTRIES - CO, SAUDI ARAMCO HAVE MADE CONTRIBUTIONS OF EQUAL VALUE OF CASH AND/OR ASSETS INTO ENTITY

* NABORS INDUSTRIES - CO, SAUDI ARAMCO AGREED THAT JV ENTITY TO BUY AND OPERATE 50 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED RIGS OVER 10-YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: