Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd

* Nabors announces third-quarter 2017 earnings results

* Q3 loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $662 million versus I/B/E/S view $674.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nabors industries - ‍U.S. Drilling segment posted 14% increase in adjusted EBITDA in quarter, with average of 107 rigs working, versus 101 rigs during Q2​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: