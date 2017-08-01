FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nacco Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.99
August 1, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Nacco Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Nacco Industries Inc

* Nacco Industries, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 revenue $181.1 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 excluding items

* Nacco Industries Inc - ‍north American coal expects an increase in tons sold in second half of 2017 compared with second half of 2016​

* Nacco - ‍while North American coal's centennial mining operations in alabama have ceased, certain wind-down, reclamation activities are continuing​

* Nacco Industries Inc - "‍at this time, future of kemper county coal gasification facility is uncertain​"

* Nacco - ‍north american coal to continue to operate under contract with Mississippi power pending final decision on operation of gasifier, liberty mine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

