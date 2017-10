Oct 8 (Reuters) - NATIONAL AGRICULTURE DEVELOPMENT CO

* SIGNS MOU WITH AL SAFI DANONE COMPANY LIMITED (ASD) TO STUDY POSSIBILITY OF BUSINESS COMBINATION

* TO STUDY POSSIBILITY OF MERGER OF NATIONAL AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY (NADEC) AND ASD BY WAY OF ACQUISITION OF ALL OF SHARES OF ASD BY NADEC

* ON COMPLETION OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION, CURRENT ASD SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN 38.75 PERCENT NADEC'S PRO FORMA ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL