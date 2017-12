Dec 19 (Reuters) - NADEX (NORTH AMERICAN DERIVATIVES EXCHANGE) :

* SAYS LAUNCHED ITS NEW TRADING INSTRUMENT, NADEX BITCOIN SPREADS, AT 8AM ET, DEC 18

* SAYS CONTRACTS WILL BE LISTED FOR TRADING ON NADEX‘S REGULATED EXCHANGE AND WILL BE CASH-SETTLED IN U.S. DOLLARS

* SAYS CONTRACTS ARE SMALLER IN SIZE WITH A VALUE OF $0.10 PER POINT Source text : (reut.rs/2yZOXws)