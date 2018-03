March 1 (Reuters) - NAEEM HOLDING FOR INVESTMENTS:

* FY CONSOL NET PROFIT $1.2 MILLION VERSUS $2.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOL REVENUE $10.5 ‍​MILLION VERSUS $14.9 ‍​MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD APPROVES 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 10 SHARES Source:(bit.ly/2HTl9XR) Further company coverage: