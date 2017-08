June 9 (Reuters) - NAFTEMPORIKI PUBLISHING SA:

* SAYS THAT CREDITOR BANK EUROBANK HAS DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT OF THE COMPANY WITH AN OPEN OVERDRAFT ACCOUNT

* SAYS AFTER EUROBANK DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING AMOUNT IS EUR 6.5 MILLION

