Oct 24 (Reuters) - Namoi Cotton Ltd

* ‍HY revenues from ordinary activities up 38 percent to $413.2 million

* HY ‍net profit for period attributable to members up 112 percent to $15.8 million

* Sees FY net cash flows from operating activities to be within its previous market guidance range of between $17 million & $22 million​