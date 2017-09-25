FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nan Nan Resources Enterprise says Kaiyuan Co to suspend production at Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Mine
September 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Nan Nan Resources Enterprise says Kaiyuan Co to suspend production at Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Ltd

* On 19 Sept unit received notice requesting Kaiyuan company to suspend production at its Kaiyuan open pit coal mine

* Notice received on 16 Sept from Environmental Protection Bureau Of Xinjiang Zhundong Economy, Technology Development Area

* Unit received second notice requesting Kaiyuan company to suspend production at its Kaiyuan Open Pit Coal Mine

* Production suspension shall not have material financial impact on group in short term

* Kaiyuan co was requested to cease usage of gas station immediately and demolish gas station before 6 October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

