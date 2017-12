Dec 11 (Reuters) - Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SOLD 12.5 MILLION SHARES IN CITIC SECURITIES CO LTD , REPRESENTING 0.1 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, BETWEEN NOV 30 AND DEC 11 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nKNBVM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)