Nov 26 (Reuters) - Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND PARTNERS PLAN TO ACQUIRE 90 PERCENT STAKE IN ITALY‘S NERVIANO MEDICAL SCIENCES

* SAYS IT AND PARTNERS PLAN TO SET UP INDUSTRY FUND WORTH 600 MILLION YUAN TO INVEST IN NERVIANO MEDICAL SCIENCES

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k0K7x8

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)