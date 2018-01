Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nanjing Panda Electronics Co Ltd :

* NANJING PANDA ELECTRONICS - SHENZHEN JINGWAH & CEC FINANCE ENTERED ENTRUSTED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH INVESTMENT AMOUNT OF RMB15 MILLION

* ‍TERM OF AGREEMENT IS 3 MONTHS ,EXPECTED ANNUAL RETURN RATE IS 4.8 PERCENT​