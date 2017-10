Oct 23 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* NANOBIOTIX COMPLETES PATIENT INCLUSION FOR PHASE II/III TRIAL OF NBTXR3 IN SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA

* ‍LAST PATIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO START TREATMENT IN TWO TO THREE WEEKS​

* ‍EXPECTS TO PRESENT RESULTS OF ITS PHASE II/III TRIAL IN SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​