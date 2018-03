Feb 28 (Reuters) - NANOBIOTIX SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​0.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PRESENT RESULTS OF SOFT TISSUE SARCOMA PHASE II/III TRIAL WITH NBTXR3 IN Q2 2018‍​

* TO START IN Q2 2018 PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL OF NBTXR3 ACTIVATED BY RADIOTHERAPY WITH ANTI-PD1 ANTIBODY IN CANCER PATIENTS‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2t1m1Gt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)