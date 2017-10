Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nanoco Group Plc

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION HAS MADE PUBLIC ITS DECISION TO PROHIBIT CADMIUM FROM TVS AND DISPLAYS SOLD IN EUROPE FROM OCTOBER 2019

* SUBJECT TO RATIFICATION BY EUROPEAN COUNCIL AND PARLIAMENT OVER NEXT TWO MONTHS