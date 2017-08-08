BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies signs‍ collaboration agreement with Lam Research

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp
* Nanostring technologies- co, lam research announced collaboration to develop nanostring's proprietary hyb & seq next generation sequencing platform
* Nanostring technologies-under terms of deal, lam will provide up to $50 million of funding intended to cover costs of development and regulatory approval
* Nanostring technologies inc - lam will receive a warrant to purchase one million shares of nanostring common stock at $16.75 per share