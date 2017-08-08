FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies signs‍ collaboration agreement with Lam Research
August 8, 2017 / 9:21 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Nanostring Technologies signs‍ collaboration agreement with Lam Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lam Research Corp

* Nanostring technologies- co, ‍ lam research announced collaboration to develop nanostring’s proprietary hyb & seq next generation sequencing platform​

* Nanostring technologies-‍under terms of deal, lam will provide up to $50 million of funding intended to cover costs of development and regulatory approval​

* Nanostring technologies inc - ‍lam will receive a warrant to purchase one million shares of nanostring common stock at $16.75 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

