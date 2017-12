Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nanovibronix Inc:

* NANOVIBRONIX ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE UK DISTRIBUTOR FOR PAINSHIELD(TM) PROVIDING PATIENTS AN ALTERNATIVE TO OPIOIDS AND SURGERY

* SAYS ‍IT HAS SIGNED BHR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AS ITS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR FOR PAINSHIELD IN UNITED KINGDOM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: