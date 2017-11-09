FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NantHealth reports 2017 third quarter financial results
November 9, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-NantHealth reports 2017 third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nanthealth Inc

* NantHealth reports 2017 third quarter financial results; GPS revenue doubles from preceding quarter

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations

* Q3 loss per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $21.8 million versus $20.7 million

* Q3 revenue view $29.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NantHealth Inc - ‍ restructuring plan was initiated in Q3, plan expected to generate annualized cost savings of more than $70 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

