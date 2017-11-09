BRIEF-NantHealth reports 2017 third quarter financial results

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nanthealth Inc
* NantHealth reports 2017 third quarter financial results; GPS revenue doubles from preceding quarter
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $0.37
* Q3 revenue $21.8 million versus $20.7 million
* Q3 revenue view $29.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* NantHealth Inc - restructuring plan was initiated in Q3, plan expected to generate annualized cost savings of more than $70 million