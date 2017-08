Aug 10 (Reuters) - NantHealth Inc-

* NantHealth reports 2017 second quarter financial results; implements plan to focus on core competencies, enhance profitability and position for growth of artificial intelligence for cancer care

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.18

* Q2 loss per share $0.58

* Q2 revenue $26.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $31.3 million

