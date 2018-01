BRIEF-Napec says U.S. Subsidiary Riggs Distler & Co Awarded Contracts Representing Potential Value Of $174.8 Mln

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Napec Inc:

* NAPEC INC. ANNOUNCES IMPORTANT CONTRACT RENEWALS AND AWARD OF NEW CONTRACTS

* NAPEC SAYS CO‘S U.S. SUBSIDIARY RIGGS DISTLER & COMPANY AWARDED CONTRACTS REPRESENTING POTENTIAL VALUE OF $174.8 MILLION

* NAPEC INC - ‍ WORK AWARDED UNDER NEW CONTRACT WITH A POTENTIAL VALUE OF US $31.5 MILLION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE REVENUES DURING 2018 THROUGH 2021​

* NAPEC -‍RDC ALSO SIGNED A NEW CONTRACT WITH A POTENTIAL VALUE OF US $31.5 MILLION (CDN $39.1 MILLION) WITH A CUSTOMER IN GAS DISTRIBUTION

* NAPEC INC - ESTIMATED VALUES OF US$174.8 MILLION CONTRACTS ARE BASED ON WORK ANTICIPATED TO BE AWARDED UNDER THE CONTRACTS BETWEEN 2018 AND 2020