* Nasdaq announces mid-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date October 13, 2017

* Nasdaq - ‍short interest in 852 securities on Nasdaq capital market totaled 804.6 million shares at end of settlement date of oct 13

* Nasdaq Inc - ‍at end of settlement date of October 13, 2017, short interest in 2,337 Nasdaq global market securities totaled 7.49 billion shares