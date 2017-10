BRIEF-Nasdaq announces mid-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date Sept 15

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* At Sept 15, short interest in 2,341 Nasdaq Global Market(SM)securities was 7.67 billion shares versus 7.59 billion shares in 2,347 Global Market issues at Aug 31

* Short interest in 852 securities on Nasdaq Capital Market(SM) was 878.8 million shares at Sept 15 versus 937.5 million shares in 848 securities at Aug 31​

* Short interest in all 3,193 Nasdaq securities were 8.55 billion shares at Sept 15 versus 8.52 billion shares in 3,195 issues at ​Aug 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: