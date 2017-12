Dec 5 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* ‍NASDAQ COPENHAGEN INTRODUCES C25 AS NEW LEADING INDEX FOR DANISH EQUITY MARKET​

* NASDAQ SAYS ‍C25 WILL REPLACE C20CAP (OMXC20CAP) AS NASDAQ‘S LEADING INDEX FOR DANISH MARKET WHEN NEW PORTFOLIO SELECTION BECOMES ACTIVE ON MONDAY DECEMBER 18​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)