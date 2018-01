Jan 22 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ ELECTS JOSEPH MECANE TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS U.S. EXCHANGES

* NASDAQ INC - ‍ELECTS JOSEPH MECANE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS U.S. EXCHANGES​

* NASDAQ INC - ‍MECANE CURRENTLY SERVES AS HEAD OF EXECUTION SERVICES AT CITADEL SECURITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: