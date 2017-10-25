FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nasdaq reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 11:30 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* Nasdaq Inc says qtrly net revenue $607 million, up 4 percent

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $1.01

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $1.06

* Nasdaq says qtrly earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share included positive $0.04 per share impact from changes in share-based tax accounting

* Qtrly GAAP operating expenses $343 million, down $9 million; decrease primarily reflects lower merger, strategic initiatives expense

* Qtrly non-GAAP operating expenses $317 million, unchanged compared to Q3 2016

* Updating 2017 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to $1,275 million to $1,290 million, versus prior guidance of $1,260 million to $1,290 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $599.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.