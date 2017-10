Oct 9 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Nasdaq Inc - September 2017 U.S. equity options volume 116 million contracts versus 123 million contracts in 2016‍​

* ‍nasdaq says Sept 2017 U.S. matched equity volume were 22,592 million shares versus 25,553 million shares last year​

* Nasdaq Inc - September 2017 U.S. fixed income volume $1,356 billion traded versus $1,612 billion traded in 2016