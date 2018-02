Feb 7 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc:

* NASDAQ TO MOVE GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS TO 4 TIMES SQUARE

* RELOCATING GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM DOWNTOWN MANHATTAN TO ITS CURRENT NASDAQ MARKETSITE LOCATION AT DURST ORGANIZATION‘S 4 TIMES SQUARE

* COMPANY SIGNS 145,000 SQUARE FOOT LEASE WITH DURST ORGANIZATION AT 4 TIMES SQUARE

* THREE-YEAR MARKETSITE EXPANSION AND RELOCATION INITIATIVE IS SLATED FOR COMPLETION IN DECEMBER 2021

* ‍PHASED MOVE-INS TO BEGIN IN SPRING 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: