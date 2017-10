Sept 21 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* APPORTIONMENT OF TAX COST FOR SOUTH AFRICAN INCOME TAX PURPOSES IN RESPECT OF UNBUNDLING

* “UNBUNDLING WAS IMPLEMENTED IN TERMS OF SECTION 46 OF COMPANIES ACT NO 71 OF 2008 AND SECTION 46 OF INCOME TAX ACT NO 58 OF 1962”

* NASPERS LTD - APPORTIONMENT RATIOS ARE BASED ON CLOSING PRICE OF R2 972.44 PER NASPERS "N" SHARE AND R5.70 PER NOVUS SHARE ON 20 SEPTEMBER 2017