Aug 3 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd:

* NASPERS - COMPETITION COMMISSION HAD RECOMMENDED MEDIA24 PROPRIETARY LIMITED‘S MERGER FILING CONCERNING NOVUS HOLDINGS TO COMPETITION TRIBUNAL FOR APPROVAL

* NASPERS - MEDIA24 IS NOW REQUIRED TO UNBUNDLE MAJORITY OF ITS SHAREHOLDING IN NOVUS TO NASPERS, ITS ULTIMATE HOLDING COMPANY